Service Information Kennedy Funeral Homes - Hooks Chapel 223 South Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-2131 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cedar Street Baptist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Cedar Street Baptist Church

James Ronald Cardell, 73, husband of Brenda Kirkland Cardell, went to his heavenly home early Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from his home in Metter.

Born in Hinesville, he was the oldest son of the late Russell and Eloise DeLoach Cardell.

Ronald was a very active charter member and deacon of Cedar Street Baptist Church. He was an active member of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class as well as the CSBC Brotherhood. Ronald was a true and faithful servant and dedicated himself to bringing others to know Christ. He also served his community and was a city councilman for several years.

Ronald was a successful businessman, with his most recent venture being owner and operator of Candler Machine for 20 years.

He retired five years ago and spent his time doing the things he loved most. Known by all as an avid fisherman, he loved spending time on the water with any family member or friend that would cast a line with him! He enjoyed swinging a golf club and walking the greens with his buddies.

Ronald always wore a smile on his face, had a joke to tell and was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends. Serving and fellowship were two of his greatest passions. He often showed that love through his amazing fish fries. He cooked fish for everyone he knew.

He took pride in his lawn, earning Yard of the Month several times, and could be found working outside nearly every day. He earned a reputation for being able to fix nearly anything at all (from broken parts to broken hearts) and he shared that gift with so many.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Loury and Ella Jane DeLoach; and paternal grandparents, Robie and Nola Belle Cardell.

Ronald is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Brenda; two daughters that he loved dearly, Rhonda Cardell of Statesboro and Kim and Ren Creighton of Bryant, Arkansas; his pride and joy grandchildren, Brandon Cox, Emily Cox and Walker Creighton, all of Arkansas; brothers, Larry and Dorothy Cardell and Danny and Joanna Cardell, both of Metter; sister, Sandy and David Coursey of Metter; brothers-in-law, Anthony and Margaret Kirkland of Marietta and Dean Kirkland of Savannah; an aunt, Kathryn and Richard Creech of Metter; two uncles, Gene and Martha Faye Collins of Metter and Wayne and Ernestine Collins of Twin City; his adopted daughter, Michelle Mosley; his special puppy, Lucky; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock in the evening, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Cedar Street Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held 11 o'clock in the morning on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Cedar Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Bo Fulginiti officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Lighthouse Sunday School Class and members of the Metter High School Class of 1964.

Interment will be in Lake Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to Cedar Street Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 555, Metter, Georgia, 30439;or Regency Southern Care Hospice, 2311 East First Street Suite B, Vidalia, Georgia, 30474.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 12, 2020

