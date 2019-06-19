Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ronald Lanier. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



Ronald grew up in Statesboro, Georgia. He attended Statesboro High School.

Ronald married the love of his life, Bobbie Sue Lowe Lanier, in 1956 in Allendale, South Carolina. They were happily married for 60 years.

He worked with the ASCS office in Mitchell County, retiring as their director following 25 years of service. In 1994, he started Mitchell County Builders, in which he owned and operated until his retirement in 2008.

Ronald attended Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., and Union Grove Baptist Church in Pelham, Ga.

He enjoyed working, travelling and spending time with family, friends and his dog, Bella. He was a selfless and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had a huge heart, cared for others before himself and loved his family deeply.

Ronald is survived by his son, Rocky Lanier of Baconton, Ga.; his daughter-in-law, Jill Lanier of Albany, Ga.; his grandson and wife, Jason and Shannon Lanier of Pelham, Ga.; his granddaughter and husband, Jessica and Lee Miller of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; and five great-grandchildren, Frederick and Jude Lanier and Anna, Lillian and Sadie Miller. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Edward Szczepanik; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Blythe. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 60 years, Bobbie Sue Lanier; by his parents, John R. Lanier and Lucille Beasley Lanier; and brothers, Doy and Kelly Lanier.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Steve Wooten will officiate. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Greg Szczepanik, Jeff Szczepanik, Kelly Lanier, Jeff Lanier, Stacy Lanier and Tim Lanier.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2019

CAMILLA, Ga. -- James Ronald Lanier, 80, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, in New Orleans, Louisiana, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 16, 1938, in Statesboro, Ga., to John R. Lanier and Lucille Beasley Lanier.

