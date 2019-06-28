STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James Ronnie Mikell Jr., age 16, passed into rest Saturday, June 22, 2019. He was a native of Statesboro, Georgia, and attended the public school system of Bulloch County. He was a former employee of McDonald's and attended the Stevens Temple Church of Christ.
He leaves memories to be cherished by his father, James Ronnie Mikell Sr. (Sequana Smith), Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, LaTasha Lovett (Solomon Lee), Oliver, Ga.; his siblings, Salasia Lee, Jakiah Lovett, Jasmine Mikell, Ja'Ron Mikell, Arbriana Lee and Rajan Lee, all of Statesboro, Ga.; maternal grandmother, Ella Lovett, Statesboro, Ga.; maternal grandfather, Kenny Howard, Statesboro, Ga.; paternal grandparents, Willie and Maggie Lee Mikell, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The funeral service for Mr. Mikell will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Stevens Temple Church of Christ, 1 Donnie Simmons Way, Statesboro, GA, with the pastor, Robert Cooper, presiding, and Pastor Gavin McCullough, eulogist. Burial will follow in the New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Register, Ga.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, June 28, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 28 to July 5, 2019