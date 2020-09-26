1/
Mr. James "Frankie" Tankersley
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. James "Frankie" Tankersley, age 70, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a graduate of Portal High School.
Mr. Tankersley was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany. He was the owner and operator of Tankersley Heavy Equipment.
He spent most of his time working, but also loved to hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Norene K. Tankersley; a granddaughter, Kassilina Schroeder; a brother, Jerral "Kenny" Tankersely; a sister, Connie Arrowood; and a nephew, Travis Tankersley.
Surviving is his wife of 18 years, Judy Marsh Tankersley; his children, Melinda (David) Robinson of Pocatello, Idaho; Paul (Mary) Tankersley of Portal, Ga.; Kerry (Brad Au) Tankersley of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Joey Boyett, Chris Boyett and Judy Miller; two sisters, Joyce (Leon) Parrish of Savannah and Vinita (Larry) Turner of Statesboro; a brother, Stephen (Lori) Tankersley of Statesboro; his stepmother, Virginia Tankersley; four grandchildren, Talen Tankersley, Raven Tankersley, Norena Perez and Portia "Frankie" Perez; nine step grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, Shane Mittelstedt, Payliegh Schroeder, Brailyn Schroeder; and two step great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, September 26, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 25, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of Frankie Our thoughts and Prayers go out to Judy and family
Jimmie &Deborah costley
Friend
