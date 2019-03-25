BROOKLET -- James Wes Hill, age 38, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his parents' residence in Sylvania, Ga. He was born April 14, 1980, in Richmond County, Ga., to James Juan and Gaye Miller Hill.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wes Hill.
He was an engineer and a member of the Sylvania First United Methodist Church.
Wes graduated from Screven County High School in 1998. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering technology from Georgia Southern University in 2005 and a master of science in technical management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2011.
Wes enjoyed the beach, spending time on the water and loved his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Carroll Miller.
Survivors include his parents, James Juan and Gaye Miller Hill of Sylvania; a sister and brother-in-law, Haley H. and Jason Brannen of Register, Ga.; his paternal grandparents, James and Annette Clifton Hill of Sylvania; his maternal grandmother, Mary Miller of Brooklet, Ga.; one nephew and several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
Graveside service: Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Mud Road, Brooklet, GA with the Rev. Keith Hamilton officiating.
Pallbearers: Jason Brannen, Brett Dickerson, Raymond Lamb, Patrick Lee, Justin Miller, Robbie Mock, Dell Parker and Jeb Simons.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to a .
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
www.thomsponstricklandwaters.com.
Statesboro Herald, March 26, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home
107 Singleton Ave
Sylvania, GA 30467
(912) 564-2331
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 25 to Apr. 3, 2019