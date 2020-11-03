1/1
Mr. James Willie Parker
Mr. James Willie Parker, age 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at his son's residence in Rincon, Ga., after an extended illness under the care of Hospice Savannah, Inc.
He was born and raised in Screven County, Georgia, but resided in Chicago, Illinois, for many years. He was employed with Puratos Chocolate Company of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
He is survived by his son, Jeneil (Geneva) Parker Sr. of Rincon, Georgia; his mother, Margie Denson of Zion, Illinois; his sisters, Catherine White and Keysha Lee of Zion, Illinois; and Pamela (Gregory) Campbell of Gurnee, Illinois; his brothers, Derrick (Janet) Lee of Beach Park, Illinois; Terry Lee of Rocky Ford, Georgia; and LaChelsea Lee of Kenosha, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Jeneil Parker Jr., Bryce Greene and Lawrency Boone Jr., all of Rincon, Georgia; and Jabari Parker of Katy, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.
The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the cemetery of Springhead United Methodist Church in Sylvania, Georgia. The eulogist will be Minister Loretta Gaines.
*As a recommendation by the CDC due to COVID-19, we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing or graveside service.* Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.
For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigtremblefuneralhome.com.
Final rites have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 12, 2020.
