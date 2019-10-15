STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jamie E. Coker was promoted to glory on October 4th, 2019, while resting peacefully with the love of his life for the last seven years, Kim Starling, by his side.
He was born Sept 7, 1947, in Mableton, Ga., to Frank and Edna Earl Coker. After graduating South Cobb High School in 1965, he entered the Air Force in January of 1966, and upon his discharge in 1980, he joined the Army until his discharge in 1990.
Jamie spent 38 years nursing, owned J & K Jewelers in Hinesville from 1987-1995, J & K Investigations Medical Malpractice Investigation, working as a licensed private investigator, and served as the commander in the Statesboro squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. While in Alaska, he owned Northwestern Surgical Repair that his son has since taken over.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by three sons, Jamie E. Coker Jr., Jeffery Wayne Coker and Brian Curtis Coker; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother, John Pelham Coker. Nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends also survive.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a memorial service, with military honors, at 6 p.m. in the chapel. Chaplain Paul Reaves will officiate.
Contributions in honor of Captain Coker can be made to Civil Air Patrol, Statesboro Composite Squadron 451, c/o Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, 601 Airport Boulevard, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.
Statesboro Herald, October 15, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019