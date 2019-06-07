STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jamie Lee Hitt, infant child of Nicholas Hitt and Lee Ann Youngstrom Hitt of Statesboro, went to be with the Lord this past week.
In addition to Jamie's parents, surviving are siblings, John, Evelyn and Nathan Hitt; maternal grandparents, John and Amy Andress Youngstrom of Phoenix, Ariz.; paternal grandmother, Jean Gehrin Hitt of Saint Louis, Mo.; maternal great-grandparents, Clifford and Barbara Kimmel Youngstrom of Saint Louis, Mo.; and paternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Franke Hitt of Saint Louis, Mo.
Jamie was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Albert "Jack" Hitt III; paternal great-grandfather, Albert "Jack" Hitt II; maternal grandparents, Eugene Gehrin and Dorothy Luebke Gehrin; and maternal great-grandparents, William Andress and Rose Hardee Andress. All were of Saint Louis, Mo.
A private graveside service and burial will be held on Friday in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor David McClendon officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 7, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 7 to June 14, 2019