Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Jan Thomas Johnston, age 85, passed away on November 1 at the Gardens at Southern Manor. Mrs. Johnston was born on December 18, 1933, in Tampa, Florida. She was the daughter of George Walker Thomas and Sama Phillips Thomas.Even though her father's profession (pharmacist and representative of the Eli Lily Company) took the family to several cities, she spent most of her time growing up in Tampa. She graduated from Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa, Stratford College in Danville, Virginia; and attended the University of Georgia She was the wife of the late Judge J. Lane Johnston, spending the majority of her adult life as a homemaker and mother to four children. For 10 years, she owned and operated Jan T. Johnston Fabrics and Interiors.Mrs. Johnston was a member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where she had been a member of the Chancel Choir, the United Methodist Women, several circles and taught Sunday school.At different times in her life, she had been a member of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club, the Statesboro Music Club, the Statesboro Symphony Guild, the Pirouette Dance Club, the Cotillion Dance Club and she was a founding and sustaining member of the Statesboro Service League.She loved to travel, play bridge, supporting the Statesboro Regional Library and had a talent and love for interior decorating.Mrs. Johnston was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.She is survived by one brother, Dr. George Phillips Thomas, and his wife, Camille, of Tampa, Fla.; four children, Mary Day Johnston Widner (Ronnie) of Toccoa, Ga.; James Thornton Johnston (Judy) of Athens, Ga.; Jan Johnston Moore (Bill) of Statesboro, James Lane Johnston Jr. (Brandon) of St. Francisville, La.; six grandchildren, Chad Widner (Carol), Amanda Thompson (Adam), Lane Smith (Brandon), Maggie Clay (Adam), Cecilia Moore (Brent Buck), Virginia Moore (Rodrigo Vieira), Ulysses Johnston and Anabelle Johnston; and five great-grandchildren, Lilah Widner, Callie Widner, Alaina Smith, Claira Smith and Joshua Thompson.Visitation will be Sunday, November 3rd, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the home of Bill and Jan Moore, 115 Benson Drive, Statesboro.A graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 4th, in Eastside Cemetery, Statesboro, with the Reverend Jimmy Cason officiating.The family would like to thank Ralph Cowart and the staff at the Gardens at Southern Manor for the loving and wonderful care she received during her time there. The family would also like to thank her hospice nurse, Erin Lanier, for her compassion and care as well.Mrs. Johnston had a love for her church, Statesboro First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church at P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

