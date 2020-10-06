1/
Mrs. Janet (Anderson) Owens
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Janet Anderson Owens, age 81, died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a Southeast Bulloch High School graduate and worked for the Statesboro Telephone Company for 40 years. Mrs. Jan was a great cook and was especially known for her lady fingers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James L. and Oreta J. Anderson; and her brother, MC Anderson.
Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Leslie "Les" and Lisa Owens of Statesboro, Ga.; a granddaughter and her husband, Janet Marie and Joseph Youmans of Statesboro; and a son, James Cuyler Owens of Norfolk, Va.; two grandchildren, Blakely Youmans and Salor Youmans, all of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Jan Anderson Eason of Statesboro. Two nieces, Angela Anderson and Andrea Anderson also survive.
A visitation will be held on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Tom Akins officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Wilson, Kevin Olliff, Christopher Bryant and Ben Bryant.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 6, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
