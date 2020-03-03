Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jappy Akins. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jappy Akins, age 83, passed away peacefully February 29, 2020, at the home in which he was born, surrounded by his loving family.

After graduating from Statesboro High School in 1954, he embarked on a lifetime career of farming row crops, raising Duroc hogs and Angus cows.

Jappy was an avid fox hunter where the only kind of fox dog was a Walker hound.

His strong, unwavering faith for the Lord can be seen through his commitment to Middleground Primitive Baptist Church. He served as a deacon for almost 40 years, song leader and treasurer. He was kind, honest, hard-working, fun-loving and a God-fearing man.

Jappy was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Iris Akins; four brothers-in-law and two nephews.

Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Charlotte Jarriel Akins; four adoring daughters, Denise (Charlie) Young, Donna (Allen) Carnes, Beth (Alan) Spence and Jessica (Michael) Hood; his sister, Etta Anne Groover; four sisters-in-law, 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Buck Grantham, Elder Steve Taylor and Wendell Brannen conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wendell Brannen, Hal Cromley, Cliff Groover, John Groover, Vernon Jowers and Claude Robertson.

Visitation was Monday, March 2, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Middleground Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Donald Donaldson, 1036 Golf Club Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2020

