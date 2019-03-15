Mrs. Jarldine Lanier, age 87, passed away on Monday, March 4th, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center of Statesboro, Ga., after a brief illness. She was a Bulloch County native.
She is survived by her loving children, Mr. Willie Lee of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Sue Roundtree of Philadelphia and Mr. Owen Lanier of Metter, Ga.; her loving grandchildren, Willie E. Lee Jr., Tina Lee (Gary) Cone, Tahirah Lee, Andria (Greg) Wright, Karema Greene, Kamilah Williams, Khalil Roundtree, Tasha Lanier, Sheila Lanier and Olissa White; 28 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019, from 7-8 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
A memorial service for Mrs. Jarldine Lanier will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble presiding and the Rev. Akin Royal, eulogist. Interment will be done by cremation.
Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2019
