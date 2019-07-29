STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Jason Mikell Akins, age 49, died Saturday July 27, 2019 at Brown's Health and Rehab. The Savannah, Georgia native attended school in Chatham County and graduated from Johnson High School. The majority of Jason's career was working in the funeral industry. He was employed with various funeral homes throughout the southeast. Jason resided in Atlanta for seven years and returned to Statesboro 10 years ago.
He was an active member of the Bulloch County Historical Society, Portal Historical Society, Averitt Center for the Arts and a member of the foundation of the children's home in Macon.
Jason was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church and had been a longtime member of Portal United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack M. Akins.
Surviving are his mother Ruth Small Akins of Portal and his aunt Emma Sapp of Saint Simons Island.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced on Sunday afternoon by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
Statesboro Herald, July 29, 2019
