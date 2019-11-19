|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jatavier Jackson.
|
|
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
James R. Barnes Mortuary - Statesboro
|
Reposing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Original First African Baptist Church
|
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Original First African Baptist Church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jatavier Jackson, age 38, entered eternal rest on Monday night, November 11, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a native of Bulloch County and was presently residing in Jacksonville.
He attended Abyssinia Baptist Church, Jacksonville, was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1999 and was employed by Total Wrecking Company.
He is survived by his wife, Ashanti Jackson, Jacksonville, Fla.; three daughters, Kamorie Jackson, New York; Destiny Wilkerson, Statesboro; and Mikeyla Walker, Atlanta; two sons, Jatavier Wilkerson, Jacksonville; and Brendan Jackson, Statesboro; his parents, Cynthia and Elvis Young, Statesboro; and Shelton and Keshia Prince, Boston, Mass.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, James "Pete" and Shirley Anderson, Statesboro; paternal grandparents, Loretta Williams, Deacon James and the Rev. Sarah Prince and Curlencer Mae Hunter; maternal grandparents, Deacon O'Neal and Lou Ellen Young, all of Statesboro; and godchildren, Che'Rish Lattimore, Jacksonville, Fla.; and Kerriel Brown, Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
The celebration of life for Mr. Jackson will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, with Pastor Brock Taylor, eulogist, and the Reverend Milton Rollins, presiding. The Rev. Bennie Brinson is the pastor of the church. Burial will be in the Hope Community Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Jackson will lie in repose at the church on the day of the funeral from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Viewing will begin at noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.
Statesboro Herald, November 19, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|