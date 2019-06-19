Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette (Brinson) Sheppard. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Screven Chapel 202 Ennis Street Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Sylvania , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Donald O. Sheppard Sr.; and her two siblings, Edith Anderson and Jesse Brinson.

As a lifelong resident of Screven County, she was educated in the public schools of Screven County and later attended Georgia Teachers College.

Even after her memory declined, she could still tell great stories about growing up in Screven County.

She married her sweetheart, Donnie, in 1947, and supported him in all his endeavors. Together they made a loving home for their five children, all of whom still reside in Screven County. She took great pride in the fact that she was able to stay at home and raise them in a loving, nurturing environment.

She was an active and faithful member of Sylvania First Baptist Church, where she was honored for having taught Sunday school for 50 years. She was also a former member of the Sylvania Woman's Club and the Screven County Garden Club.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family deeply, a woman of quiet faith and strength of character. She was an excellent cook and hostess, well-known for her famous Sunday dinners, where she was always willing to set more places at the table for family and friends.

She was an avid gardener, growing and sharing beautiful roses, and she often made beautiful arrangements of the flowers grown in her own garden. She was usually seen wearing her favorite color, pink.

Her grandchildren affectionately called her Nette, Net-Net or Mammy, and she considered it her duty to spoil them. She was a die-hard fan at their sporting events, always convinced that they were the best at everything! She especially enjoyed riding with Granddaddy every afternoon to check on the farm and feed the fish.

She was truly the cornerstone of her family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her five children, Don Sheppard Jr. (Candy), Janet S. Williams (Paul), Stan Sheppard (Sharon), Tommy Sheppard (Lisa) and Jim Sheppard. She had 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

The family wishes to thank her loyal caregivers for their unending kindness: Eloise Blount, Ella Gadson, Freddie Osborne, Ethel Cooper, Gladys Jenkins and the Swainsboro Pruitt Health Hospice providers.

Pallbearers will be Geoffrey Williams, Clint Sheppard, Richard Sheppard, Samuel Sheppard, Donald Sheppard III and Benjamin Sheppard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Johnnie Ingram Jr. and McKinley Mozie Jr.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21st, at First Baptist Church, Sylvania, GA, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Cooper and the Rev. Clint Sheppard officiating.

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, June 20, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of all arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, June 19, 2019

