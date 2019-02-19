STATESBORO –- Jefferson C. "Bubba" Stafford, 67, passed away February 16, 2019, at Hospice Savannah.
|
The Screven County native served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He worked in construction and welding, loved fishing and was an outdoorsman.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Sue O'Neal Graham; children, Tonia Renee Jackson (Billy), Melissa Dawn Stafford, Cassaundra Lynn Deal (Duane); brothers, Ricky Stafford, Shawn Stafford (Karen); grandchildren, Terri Ann and Shelby Jackson, D.J. and Cheyenne Huggins, Issac Emerick, Chloe Stafford; great-grandson, Brentley Hamilton, and more to come.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a military .
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.
Statesboro Herald, February 19, 2019
