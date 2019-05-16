Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Blake Olliff. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Blake Olliff, age 27, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Fleming Island, Fla.

The Savannah, Ga., native was a 2009 graduate of Fleming Island High School.

He worked various jobs while attending Florida State Community College.

He loved the lake, spending time at the beach, sports, either participating or watching, and he played baseball for several area teams.

Blake loved life and lived it to the fullest. Blake enjoyed music and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2017, Wayne Raymond Olliff Jr.; his maternal grandfather, Larry Skinner; his uncle, Jeffrey Olliff; and his paternal grandfather, Wayne R. Olliff Sr.

Surviving are his mother, Cindy Skinner West of Fremont, Calif., and Fleming Island, Fla.; a brother, Brandon (Rachel) Olliff of Kentucky; two sisters, Jaime Olliff of Statesboro and Raine West of Jacksonville, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Jane Odom of Statesboro; paternal grandmother, Wanda Finch of Statesboro; two aunts, Kim (Chris) Howell and Lisa (Steve) Williams, all of Statesboro; a nephew, Brandon Olliff Jr.; a niece, Emalyn Olliff; and a nephew, Reece Olliff; two uncles, Randy Olliff and Jonathan Olliff of Swainsboro; his girlfriend, Avery Robinson; many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Griffith officiating, assisted by Jesse Pomeroy. Interment will be in Primitive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Metter, Ga.

Pallbearers will be Logan Long, Cody Murphy, Evan Campbell, Patrick Hartman, Valentine Carrasquillo and Brian Razer.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 16, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Jeffrey Blake Olliff, age 27, died on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Fleming Island, Fla.The Savannah, Ga., native was a 2009 graduate of Fleming Island High School.He worked various jobs while attending Florida State Community College.He loved the lake, spending time at the beach, sports, either participating or watching, and he played baseball for several area teams.Blake loved life and lived it to the fullest. Blake enjoyed music and spending time with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his father in 2017, Wayne Raymond Olliff Jr.; his maternal grandfather, Larry Skinner; his uncle, Jeffrey Olliff; and his paternal grandfather, Wayne R. Olliff Sr.Surviving are his mother, Cindy Skinner West of Fremont, Calif., and Fleming Island, Fla.; a brother, Brandon (Rachel) Olliff of Kentucky; two sisters, Jaime Olliff of Statesboro and Raine West of Jacksonville, Fla.; maternal grandmother, Jane Odom of Statesboro; paternal grandmother, Wanda Finch of Statesboro; two aunts, Kim (Chris) Howell and Lisa (Steve) Williams, all of Statesboro; a nephew, Brandon Olliff Jr.; a niece, Emalyn Olliff; and a nephew, Reece Olliff; two uncles, Randy Olliff and Jonathan Olliff of Swainsboro; his girlfriend, Avery Robinson; many cousins and friends.Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Will Griffith officiating, assisted by Jesse Pomeroy. Interment will be in Primitive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Metter, Ga.Pallbearers will be Logan Long, Cody Murphy, Evan Campbell, Patrick Hartman, Valentine Carrasquillo and Brian Razer.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 16, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from May 16 to May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close