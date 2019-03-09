Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jereme Wade Miller. View Sign



He was born on January 27, 1974, in Statesboro, Georgia. Jereme was a 1993 graduate of Statesboro High School. He worked with ITT Grinnell during high school and later was employed with Brooks Instrument for many years.

Jereme found his niche in life as a plumber, working with several construction companies. The majority of his career has been with Mock Plumbing and Mechanical, where he was currently a site superintendent.

His greatest love and joy in his life was his family and everything that he did was centered around his wife and children.

His passion for being outdoors, whether hunting or fishing, always had his family in mind. He designed his stands and blinds so that they could be with him while hunting.

He attended the Millen United Methodist Church activities with his wife and children.

Jereme was loved dearly by so many and now his love for others is being shown as he had requested to be an organ donor. Now many lives will be saved due to his thoughtfulness through the gift of donation. #teambubba.

Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Marty Perfect Miller of Statesboro; his children, Maddie Miller and Jase Miller; his father and stepmother, Tony and Mary Anne Miller of Statesboro; his mother and stepfather, Effie and Ricky Joyce of Eulonia; a brother, Jason Miller of Rocky Ford; a sister, Dawn Miller of Statesboro; a stepsister, Kimbie Morris of Statesboro; a stepbrother, Robbie Mills of Portal; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leo and Margaret Perfect of Unadilla; his maternal grandmother, Sadie Driggers of Statesboro; and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Leigh Anne and Randy Saye; and their children, Johnny, Daniel and Jack, all of Americus.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be on Friday at 2 p.m. The place of service will be announced on Monday.

Interment will be in the Rocky Ford Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Grant Brannen, John Miller, Shane Stewart, Robbie Mills, Keith Joyce, Pete Miller and David Motes.

Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Mock Plumbing and Mechanical Inc.

Jereme's friends have established a fund to continue his ongoing care for his family. For those desiring to make a memorial contribution, it may be made to Jereme's Memorial Fund, c/o Farmers & Merchants Bank, 201 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 9, 2019

