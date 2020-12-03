1/1
Jerome "Jerry" Gringer
Jerome "Jerry" Gringer passed away on Friday, November 27th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jerry was born in New York City, New York, on August 4th, 1932, and lived a fulfilling 88 years as a wonderful husband, incredible father and successful businessman.
Jerry was an entrepreneur who built and ran several successful businesses in New York City, while raising four children with Dorothy, his first wife of 30 years. After marrying his second wife, Sandra, he had two more children in Suffern, New York. They eventually decided to move to her hometown of Statesboro, Georgia.
Jerry was a wonderful man who was beloved by everyone he met. He never met a stranger and could chat up anyone who crossed his path. He was full of jokes and comedic anecdotes. He was warm, charming, generous, caring and kind. He will be greatly missed.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Sandra Rosenberg; his daughters, Phyllis Freed, Bonnie Grinde (husband, Drew Grinde), Esther Gringer (wife, Tara Francisco) and Rose Gringer (wife, Allison Moore); his sons, Mark Gringer (wife, Laura Gringer) and Todd Gringer; and his grandchildren, Rebecca and Carly Freed, Steven and Philip Gringer, Brittany and Cory Gringer, Sara Fujiwara and Dylan Parrish.
The family would like to note that we are especially thankful to the nurses from Regency Southern Care Hospice, as well as to the caregivers of Always Caring, Cansandra Devine and Laquanya Denise Jones. We are forever grateful for the loving care you gave to our Jerry. You treated him like your own father and made his last few months as comfortable as possible. You will always be a part of our family.
A private memorial will be held for the family at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia, on Saturday, December 5th.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the American Heart Association.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
