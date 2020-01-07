Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jerry Daniel Hagan. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



JD believed in living life to the fullest, and he did it with fervor. He enjoyed having a good time. He never met a stranger. He was very much a people person and was well liked.

In later years, JD retired to Guyton.

He enjoyed watching sports. He loved his Georgia teams, the Falcons and the Braves. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs, Bobo, Brandy, Coco and Piper.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Kevin Boyd of Register; a stepson, Brandon Palmer; five grandchildren, Coley Boyd, Atticus Boyd, Matt Hagan, Josh Hagan and Mattie Hagan; one brother, Sammy (Claudia) Hagans of Rocky Ford, Ga.; six sisters, Martha Hagins of Savannah, Ruth (Butch) Lewis of Rincon, Thetis (Gene) Powers of Tallahassee, Linda Hagan of Savannah, Donnie Mock of Sylvania and Faye (Ralph) Shuman of Pembroke. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Hagan and Ruth Rucker Hagan; a brother, Jimmy Hagan; and a son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Julie Hagan.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2020

