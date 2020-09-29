1/1
Mr. Jerry Irwin Cooper Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Jerry Irwin Cooper Jr., 29, passed peacefully at his residence on Saturday, September 20, 2020. He was a Bulloch County native.
He received his GED in 2013 and is a graduate of Ogeechee Technical College with a degree in culinary arts. He was employed with Statesboro Head Start and Tiny Treasures Learning Center as a teacher's assistant.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ms. Connie Curtis Cooper.
He is survived by his father, Mr. Jerry (Rena) Cooper Sr. of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Ms. Whitley Curtis, Trina Cooper and April Cooper, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Mr. Roderick Curtis, Mr. Anthony Curtis and Mr. Damoniquez J. Tippins, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Miller Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Evangelist Barbara Allen as eulogist.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
Sign the guestbook online at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved