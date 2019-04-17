MILLEN, Ga. -- Mr. Jerry Lee Becton, age 79, of Millen, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his residence after an extended illness.
|
He was born in Jenkins County, attended Jenkins County High School, was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Germany.
Jerry was a retired wholesale bakery distributor for Derst Baking Company after 35 years of dedicated service.
He was a very active member of the Victory Sunday School Class and Oak Hill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rebecca "Beckie" Harvill Becton; daughter, Allyson L. Romedy; grandson, Michael R. Becton; and great-grandson, Mason Becton-Bridges; brothers, Harry, Lewis and Dean Becton; and sister-in-law, Gloria Becton.
Survivors include his two daughters, Michelle B. (Dedrick "Bubby") Finch of Bulloch County and Jennifer A. Lunsford of Millen; a grandson, Marc L. Becton, two sisters-in-law, Martha Sue Wilson of Millen and Mary C. Becton of Garden City; a brother-in-law, Anthony "Buddy" Harvill of Duluth; seven additional grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crowe-Fields Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Jamie Archer, the Revs. Joshua Johnson and Tommy Pulliam officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be deacons of Oak Hill Baptist Church and honorary pallbearers will be his Huddle House Coffee Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 3233 Oak Hill Church Road, Millen, GA 30442.
Crowe-Fields Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
