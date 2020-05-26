To the family of Dr Lewis Petrea I am so sadden to here of the sudden death of Lewis Petrea I know all the family loved him dearly and he loved everyone he knew, I have known Lewis since 1963 and he was a true friend my heart goes out to his children and wife. This is hard to deal with for someone you loved so dearly. May God send down his love and peace fora all his friends and loved ones,To the family of Dr Lewis Petrea I am so sadden to here of the sudden death of Lewis Petrea I know all the family loved him dearly and he loved everyone he knew, I have known Lewis since 1963 and he was a true friend my heart goes out to his children and wife. This is hard to deal with for someone you loved so dearly. May God send down his love and peace fora all his friends and loved ones

Marie White