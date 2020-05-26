Dr. Jesse Lewis Petrea Jr.
HAGAN, Ga. - Dr. Jesse Lewis Petrea Jr., age 75, died Friday, May 22, 2020, due to a tragic automobile accident.
Lewis was a Savannah native, the first of nine children born to Savannah bricklayer J.L. Petrea Sr. and Thelma Royal Petrea. Born into poverty, due to the greatest of work ethics and a devotion to education, he attained the pinnacle of success. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1963. He subsequently graduated from Armstrong State College and then Florida International University in 1977. He was employed as a pharmaceutical representative for US Vitamin, where he was top salesman for 16 consecutive years. He later attended the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in the British West Indies, then completed clinical studies in Eastborne England. He received his MD in 1987. He did internships in both internal medicine and psychiatry at the Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tenn., and completed his residency in psychiatry at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Ga.
Dr. Petrea engaged in the private practice of general psychiatry in Eastman, Ga., caring for children, adolescents, adults and elderly patients. He worked with the Eastman Youth Detention Center through the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Federal Correctional Institute in Jesup, Ga., and with many nursing homes in middle Georgia, serving as medical director caring for geriatric patients. Dr. Petrea was chief of the Department of Psychiatry at the Dodge County Hospital from 1995–2003 and served as chief of staff of the hospital. More recently, he worked with Pineland Mental Health and the Southern Counseling Center of Baxley, Ga. Dr. Petrea was certified by the American Board of Psychiatry. He was a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the Georgia Psychiatric Physicians Association, and the American Medical Directors Association.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara D. Petrea of Hagan; two sons, Jesse (Brianna) Petrea III of Savannah and Brett (Stacy) Petrea of Bloomingdale; one daughter, Lindsey Johnson of Hagan; six grandchildren, Brittany (Jeff) Bezore, Camden Petrea, Whitley Petrea, Courtney Petrea, Jaydon McDaniel and Daylin Walden; four great-grandchildren; six brothers Jimmy Petrea, Sonny Petrea, Todd Petrea, Ricky Petrea, Tony Petrea and Woody Petrea (deceased);, two sisters, Shirley Varney and Holly Petrea; Jaki Petrea (mother of Jesse and Brett Petrea); sister-in-law, Betty (Bird) Hodges; and brother-in-law, H. Hinton DeLoach (Michelle).
Dr. Petrea's greatest legacy is his love and compassion for people. He was a giver who was always there for his family, his friends and his community. He loved his farm in Hagan, Ga., and was happiest while mowing or chainsawing.
Visitation for family and friends was Monday, May 25, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church.
The graveside funeral service for Dr. Petrea was held Monday at 11 a.m. at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Methodist Church of Claxton, 401 West Main St., Claxton, GA 30417; or Bay Branch Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 867, Claxton, GA 30417.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 26, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 26 to Jun. 3, 2020.
May 26, 2020
Evelyn B. Malphrus
May 26, 2020
I grew up in Avondale and lived a few doors down from the Petrea family and knew the younger ones in the family better because we were the same age. Please accept my condolences for your loss. May good memories warm and comfort your hearts in the knowledge that families are forever. Keep close to your heart that Lewis is having a great reunion with loved ones that have gone before him. Family are in my thoughts and prayers. Tammy Jung
Tammy Jung
May 25, 2020
I first met Lewis in 1987 as a fellow psychiatric resident, and worked with him from time to time over the years. He was an excellent psychiatrist
and a truly caring individual.
James Freeman
May 25, 2020
I grew up with the Petrea family in Avondale.
They were all special in my heart. His passing
is such a tragedy. I want to express condolences
and well wishes and love to the family.
With much sadness,
Frank Stark
May 25, 2020
Dear Mrs. Petrea, myself and my husband were stunned by the news of Dr. Petrea's death. He was a truly unique individual and we will miss him very much. Tom and Terri Meyer
TERRI MEYER
May 25, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Dr Petrel in Eastman, Ga. He always had a kind word for me and always had me laughing about something! So sorry for your loss Ms Barbara and family. He was a good man!
Cathy Roberson
Friend
May 25, 2020
A great doctor and wonderful man! He will truly be missed.
Kristine J Scott
Acquaintance
May 25, 2020
My heart goes out for you all ! I pray that God gives each of you an extra measure of grace during this difficult time.
Perry Lynes
May 25, 2020
A great Doctor !!! Treated my Daddy for years and He had a lot of respect for him! May you Rest In Peace ! Thank you for your service !!
Melissa Jeffcoat
Acquaintance
May 25, 2020
We hate to hear such a tragic loss. We loved Lewis very much. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family. He was such a great guy!!!.
earl smith
Friend
May 24, 2020
e really was a great doctor we used him for my mom many years ago
Glenn Selph
Friend
May 24, 2020
To the family of Dr Lewis Petrea I am so sadden to here of the sudden death of Lewis Petrea I know all the family loved him dearly and he loved everyone he knew, I have known Lewis since 1963 and he was a true friend my heart goes out to his children and wife. This is hard to deal with for someone you loved so dearly. May God send down his love and peace fora all his friends and loved ones,To the family of Dr Lewis Petrea I am so sadden to here of the sudden death of Lewis Petrea I know all the family loved him dearly and he loved everyone he knew, I have known Lewis since 1963 and he was a true friend my heart goes out to his children and wife. This is hard to deal with for someone you loved so dearly. May God send down his love and peace fora all his friends and loved ones
Marie White
May 24, 2020
Jimmy, Tony and Family, We are so sorry to read of the passing of your brother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jackie and Charlie Brown
May 24, 2020
Lonnette Lodge
