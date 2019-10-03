Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Jewel (Bullard) Lanier Jr.. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Jewel Bullard Lanier, age 72, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence following a brief illness.

Jewel was born in Screven County, but lived most of her life in Bulloch County. She was a 1965 graduate of Portal High School.

Following her graduation, Jewel married Larry Lanier of Portal and the two were married for 55 years.

For several years, she worked with Robinson's Bakery in Statesboro and Rockwell Manufacturing.

In 1979, Larry and Jewel purchased what is now Lanier's IGA in Portal, Georgia, which they have owned and operated since that time.

Jewel was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the choir, active in Vacation Bible School and maintained the supplies and assisting the kitchen for all church events and meals.

Her greatest love on earth was her family. She enjoyed cooking for them and friends, as well as working on their family farm, gardening and fishing.

She was preceded in death by her birth mother, Ollie Mills; her adopted mother, Marie Bullard; her stepfather, Eulis Deloach; her brother, Johnny Barnes; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Durward and Olene Lanier.

Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Larry Lanier of Statesboro; a daughter, Pam L. Radford of Statesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, D. Brian and Pam Lanier of Portal and Joey N. and April Lanier of Statesboro; nine grandchildren, Brittany and Morgan Jersey of Swainsboro, Ariel and John Wise of Brooklet, Alley and Matt Richmond of Clarksville, Tenn.; Jodi and B.J. Bryant of Portal, Taylor R. Radford, Alaina Jewel Radford, Zane B. Lanier, Zander J. Lanier and Zoey Lanier, all of Statesboro; her great-grandchildren, Carly Jersey, Thorne Jersey, Zayden Bryant and Brianna Kate Richmond; a sister, Betty Hendrix of Faulkville; and a brother, John "Buck" Mills of Guyton.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix officiating, assisted by the Rev. Ray Jenkins. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Case Stewart, Stacy Underwood, Earl Motes, Theron Anderson, Matt Clements, Vince Davis and Billy Boggs.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons and trustees of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Susan G. Komen

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2019

