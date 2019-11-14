Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim L. Dekle. View Sign Service Information Whitaker Funeral Home 25 North Kennedy Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-4254 Send Flowers Obituary



"Deek", as he was affectionately called, attended the public schools of Candler County and he was a graduate of Candler County Training School. He received his master barber license from Griffin Barber College in Atlanta.

He owned and operated Lucky Street Barber Shop, formerly Dekle's Barber and Beauty Shop. For several years, he owned and managed Dekle's Package Shop, Lucky Street Community Center and Premium Styles.

At a young age, Jim joined Sams Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Metter. While a member there, he served in several leadership capacities and he was actively involved with Mount Calvary Baptist Association Men's Department.

He was a 32 Degree Mason in Metter Lodge # 401.

In 1969, Jim married the former Arcie Bennett. To this union, two children were born, Deidre and Kentyron.

After retirement, Deek relocated to the metro-Atlanta area. He joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Powder Springs, Ga.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his daughter, Deidra Dekle of Austell; his son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Shayla Dekle of Metter; two grandchildren, Olivia Ferguson and Austin Carlyle of Metter; a host of cousins, friends, nieces and nephews, including Debbie, Donnie, Raymond, Tyman and Jamie Dekle.

The funeral service will be noon Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Sams Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing: Friday, November 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home in Metter.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2019

