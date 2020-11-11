1/1
Mr. Jimmie Floyd Williams
PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Jimmie Floyd Williams, age 70, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at his home in Portal under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
Jimmie was born on July 24th, 1950, in Bulloch County. He worked at ITT Grinnell as a machinist until retiring after 32 years of service.
Jimmie was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and archery. He also was a talented musician who played guitar both as a hobby and in a band.
Jimmie was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Sidney Bazemore and Mrs. Olga Vivian (Bill) Bazemore.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Annette Williams; his daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Jack Stewart; two grandchildren, Kelsi and Hunter; and his brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Barbara Bazemore.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Finch III, Anthony Finch, Danny Finch, Scott Carter, Donnie Lucas and Dane Deloach.
Honorary pallbearers include past and present band members, Earl Miller, Gary Donaldson, Doye Cowart, Ashley Cowart, Ronnie Finch, Al Deal, Arthur Howell and Todd Vines.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 11, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
