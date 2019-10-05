Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jimmy Ray Brown. View Sign Service Information Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel 411 West Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-9230 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel 411 West Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes Metter Chapel 411 West Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

METTER -- Mr. Jimmy Ray Brown, 76, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, after a long illness at St. Joseph's Hospital.

He was a lifelong resident of Candler County and a 1962 graduate of Metter High School.

Mr. Brown knew the ethics of working hard. At the age of 12, he started bagging groceries and at age 15, was a car salesman for BG Bowen.

He served in the Georgia National Guard and was also a car salesman for Jack Bowen and Mercer McKinnley.

In the early 70s, he became owner and operator of Phillips 66 Service Station and also later worked for Pony Express for 10 years.

Throughout Mr. Brown's early life, until his retirement, he farmed his family farm with his father and was known as the "Mayor of Dixon Grove". He enjoyed riding the farm with his favorite dog, Lily, the North Georgia Mountains, listening to music while cruising, farming and talking with his friends, usually at Dixon Grove.

Mr. Brown is preceded in death by his parents, Evelynn B. and Otis M. Brown; and a sister, Faye Marilynn Brown.

Left to cherish his memories: wife of 52 years, Vivian M. Brown of Metter; daughters, Tonya B. Bird (William M. Bird III) and Dondra Rigdon (Richard Benjamin Rigdon); grandchildren, Madsion Rae Bird, Railey Fayeth Rigdon, Mallard Julia Bird, Benjamin Landon Rigdon.

The funeral service was conducted 3 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, in the Metter Chapel of Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Homes with Elder Mike Newman, Elder Ron Yeakle, the Rev. Johnny Beasley and Terry Martin officiating. Burial followed in the Lake Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ben Rigdon, Jeremy Curl, Jeremy Sutton, Bobby Crooms, Sonny Youmans, John Miles, Brian Howell and Clyde Bruner.

Honorary pallbearers were Matthew Waters, Hut Kingery, Butch Braner, Wallie Waters, Charles Deloach, Gerald Daughtry, Ricky Mercer, JR Laird, Robert Lee Mercer, Lawrence Hobbs and Eric Renneau.

Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home, Metter Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, October 5, 2019

