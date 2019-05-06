Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jimmy Vern Cook. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Jimmy Vern Cook, age 79 was born on June 23, 1939, in Chatham, Virginia to the late Harold and Ethel Maddox Cook. He went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019, following an extended bout with cancer. Jimmy's career in the textile industry moved him and his family to Orangeburg, South Carolina, where he worked with Greenwood Mills for 11 years. In 1977 he accepted a position with King Finishing Company and moved to Statesboro, to raise his family. Jimmy worked for over 10 years with King Finishing. He later began working with Delta Transport and Management as a sub contractor, where he would work for ten years until his retirement.

Jimmy was a member of Museville Christian Church in Chatham, Virginia but attended Merrywood Baptist Church in Statesboro.

He was a member of Southern Cruisers Car Club and had many other hobbies that included archery, in which he won multiple awards including a South Carolina State Championship. Additionally his love for the outdoors allowed him many days spent fishing and working in his garden.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Herbert and Belva Gibson.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Inez Gibson Cook of Statesboro; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and David Kirkland of Statesboro and Vicky and Dennis Driggers of Bellville; a son Ricky Cook (Kelly Kahley) of Brooklet; eight grandchildren, J.C. Kirkland of Statesboro, Houston and Rachel Kirkland of Statesboro, Kandy Stephens of Jesup, Joshua and Angel Driggers of Nevils, Jonathan and Tiffany Driggers of Bellville, Jessica Driggers of Bellville, Ricky Glen Cook of Statesboro and Brandon Cook of Statesboro; 10 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Carolyn Bahr of Rockville, MD and Peggy Mayhew of Grenta, VA; a brother-in-law, Jerry Gibson (Jane Angel) of Grenta, VA and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and George Seyle of Monks Corner, SC. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday May 7, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Merrywood Baptist Church in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. at Merrywood Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Manning officiating, assisted by Rev. Will Griffith.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Southern Cruisers Car Club.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Southern Cruisers, 228 East Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2019

