Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann (Horne) Drapalik. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

With heartfelt sadness, we say goodbye to our loving and beautiful mother, wife and grandmother. Jo Ann Horne Drapalik, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

She was born on February 24, 1935, in Savannah, Ga., to Cohen Horne and Anne Elizabeth Strickland. She graduated from Commercial High School on 1953 and later married and had three children.

While working at Great Dane Trailers, she continued her education at Armstrong State University and eventually received her master's degree from Georgia Southern University in 1972.

She was employed by Georgia Southern University for many years and then worked and retired from Southeastern Technical College in Swainsboro, Ga.

After retirement, she and her husband, Robert Fowler, shared their passion for traveling. They were married on January 9, 1999, and the 20 years they were together, they traveled to every continent in the world.

Her interests included playing bridge, shopping with her daughters, casual get-together dinners with friends and taking care of her many pets. Jo Ann also enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandsons in Florida.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elizabeth Strickland; her parents and her son, Marc Wilson.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Fowler; her daughters, Lisa Cahill (John) and Dawn Wilson; her sister, Arlene Lifsey; her grandsons, Adam Cahill and Noah Cahill; her nephews, Michael Lifsey (Melissa) and Matthew Lifsey (Dea); and their children.

A private graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 8, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at With heartfelt sadness, we say goodbye to our loving and beautiful mother, wife and grandmother. Jo Ann Horne Drapalik, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.She was born on February 24, 1935, in Savannah, Ga., to Cohen Horne and Anne Elizabeth Strickland. She graduated from Commercial High School on 1953 and later married and had three children.While working at Great Dane Trailers, she continued her education at Armstrong State University and eventually received her master's degree from Georgia Southern University in 1972.She was employed by Georgia Southern University for many years and then worked and retired from Southeastern Technical College in Swainsboro, Ga.After retirement, she and her husband, Robert Fowler, shared their passion for traveling. They were married on January 9, 1999, and the 20 years they were together, they traveled to every continent in the world.Her interests included playing bridge, shopping with her daughters, casual get-together dinners with friends and taking care of her many pets. Jo Ann also enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandsons in Florida.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elizabeth Strickland; her parents and her son, Marc Wilson.She is survived by her husband, Robert Fowler; her daughters, Lisa Cahill (John) and Dawn Wilson; her sister, Arlene Lifsey; her grandsons, Adam Cahill and Noah Cahill; her nephews, Michael Lifsey (Melissa) and Matthew Lifsey (Dea); and their children.A private graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, Ga.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 8, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close