STATESBORO, Ga. -- Joan Florette Hulsey, age 78, passed away Saturday, April 27, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Statesboro to Alonzo Vaughn and Josie Herrington Hulsey.
Florette was a member of The Clito Baptist Church. She attended school in Register, Ga., and graduated from Statesboro High School.
In addition to her parents, Florette was preceded in death by a son, Michael English; and a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Maxine Hulsey.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter–in-law, Kenny English and Tracy and Lesia English; one granddaughter, Lucy English; one brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Cindy Hulsey; and one sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Charles Jones, all of Statesboro. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A private memorial will be held.
Statesboro Herald, May 1, 2019
