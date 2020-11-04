1/1
Ms. JoAnn (Crosby) Bowen
BROOKLET, Ga. -- Ms. JoAnn Crosby Bowen, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County retired from GATE following 20 years of service.
JoAnn was known for her love of all of her animals.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Charles L. Crosby Jr. and Geneva Collins Crosby; and her brother, Charles Randall Crosby.
Surviving are her soulmate, Tom Charles Williams of Brooklet; a daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Javier Corea of Douglas; a son, Jody Bowen of Brooklet; her grandchildren, Dusty Bowen of Douglas and Ashley (Jordan) Austin of Statesboro; a great-grandson, Mason Austin; her sister and brother-in-law, Lisa Griner and Owen Lanier of Metter; a niece, Cherrie Mincey (Jimmy Meredith) of Statesboro; and nephew, James Crosby (Danielle) of Metter; and two special great-nieces, Cally Mincey and Jenevieve Mincey of Brooklet.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The service will follow the visitation in the chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Watts officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
NOV
7
Service
01:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
