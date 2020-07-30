1/1
Mrs. Joann Miller Canada
1939 - 2020
MIDWAY -- Mrs. Joann Miller Canada, 80, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Mrs. Canada was born in Blitchton to the late Charlie and Sarah Deloach Smith on October 28, 1939. She retired from Aetna after many years of service as a bookkeeper and was a member of Fleming Baptist Church.
She enjoyed cooking, loved to help and serve others and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one son, Joseph D. Miller; two brothers, Calvin Smith and John Smith; and two sisters, Audrey Davis and Edna Davis.
Survivors include her loving husband of 24 years, Albert M. Canada II; three sons, Tracy Canada (Dawn) of Greenville, Ohio; Dwight M. Miller II (Cindy) of Richmond Hill and Mark S. Miller of Midway; four daughters, Pam Miller (Rick) of Grayson, Ga.; Susan Canada of Union, Ind.; April Mosier of Wilson, N.C.; and Lougena Hodges (Dustin) of Greenville, Ohio; brother, Steven Smith (Darlene) of Meldrim, Ga.; five sisters, Doris Dickerson of Pembroke, Sara Lynn Wells of Pembroke, Elizabeth Saylor of Black Creek, May Smith of Pembroke and Debbie Myers (James) of Black Creek; four grandchildren, Brittany N. Miller, Joseph T. Miller, Matthew S. Miller and McKinley C. Day; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will have the opportunity to pay their respects from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home will limit the amount of guests at one time and ask that guests practice social distancing as well. Face masks are not mandatory, but are strongly recommended.
The graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Ash Branch Old Line Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Joann Miller Canada.

Statesboro Herald, July 30, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ash Branch Old Line Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
