NEVILS, Ga. -- Mr. Joe Perman Waters, age 83, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Born in Hempstead, Texas, Joe lived most of his life in Bulloch County. Joe had been a member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church since the age of 12. He joined the church choir and remained an active member until he was 80 years old.
He was a 1956 graduate of Statesboro High School, where he received the Daughtry, Darley, Poindexter Educational Athletic Memorial Award. He attended Georgia Teacher's College prior to entering the military. Joe served in the U.S. Navy for four years' shore duty and 18 months on the U.S.S. Orion-A518 and received a Good Conduct Medal, Commendation, U.S. Navy Service Award Medal. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, he was stationed off Cuba.
Following his military service, Joe was employed for 20 years with First Federal Savings and Loan and the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office as a deputy dispatcher and a jailer for four years. He then began his career with the Georgia State Prison as a corrections officer, where he retired following over 10 years of service.
Throughout his life, Joe had been a member of the Cub Scouts and the Jaycees. He served as internal vice president of the American Red Cross, where he served as treasurer, and was a member of the Statesboro Kiwanis Club.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Jasper P. Waters and Varo Rouse Waters; and his first wife, Lydia C. Turner Waters.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Darlene Waters of Nevils; a son, Mark Edward Waters of Conway, N.C.; a stepson, David DePratter, and wife, Denise, of Spartanburg, S.C.; two grandchildren, Shannon DePratter and Dawson DePratter, both of Spartanburg; two step grandchildren, Blake Baker and Aidan Baker, both of Spartanburg, S.C.; a brother, Kenneth B. Waters of Valdosta; a sister and brother-in-law, Jamey C. and Vann Sikes of Athens; two brothers-in-law, James Hebel and wife, Alexandra, of Iowa; and Thomas Hebel of Illinois; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Doukas of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and her sons and their wives, Nicholas and Patricia Doukas and William and Leigh Ann Doukas.
A private family graveside service and burial will be held in Eastside Cemetery with Dr. John Waters and Dr. H. William Perry officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2020
