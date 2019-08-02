Mr. John Bradshaw, age 82, of Statesboro, Ga., passed on July 30th at Ogeechee Area Hospice after an extended illness.
He was a Bulloch County native. He attended the Bulloch County School System. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Mrs. Joyce (Ronald) Ricks of Philadelphia, Pa.; his loving sisters, Mrs. Anna Childers and Mrs. Shirley Huff, both of Baltimore, Md.; Mrs. Verna (the Rev. Danny) Bennett and Mrs. Ruby Phillips, both of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving brothers, Mr. Roy (Lena) Tremble, Mr. Lamar Tremble and Mr. Arthur "Bud" Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Mr. John Willie Bradshaw and Mr. Curtis Tremble, both of Baltimore, Md.; sister-in-law, Mrs. Dorothy Tremble of Walterboro, S.C.; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will begin at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.
The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home with the Rev. Danny Ray Bennett as eulogist.
The celebration and cremation services are entrusted to the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019