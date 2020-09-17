GUYTON – John Corbett "Corey" Swain Sr., 29, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga.
Corey was born on February 18, 1991, in Savannah, Ga., and lived most of his life in Bulloch County before moving to Guyton.
He attended Southeast Bulloch High School, was an avid fisherman and loved dirt-track racing and karaoke.
His career was a carpenter/roofer, working for his family business, Professional Roofing Solutions of Guyton, Ga.
Corey attended Liberty Christian Fellowship Church in Guyton.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Edward R. Sweat Sr. and Howard Eugene Swain; grandmother, Christine "Tina" Jerrell; and uncle, Edward R. Sweat Jr.
Survivors include his father, Corbett Brian Swain Sr.; mother, Diana Sweat Pearce; "Dad", Gary Lee Pearce; stepfather, Michael James Sapp; the love of his life, Kayla Ashley Price; 4-year-old son, John Corbett Swain Jr.; brothers, Corbett Brian Swain Jr. (Christie), Stephen Edward Padgett Sr. (Amanda), George Cecil Lee Pearce, Shane Henry Pearce, Daniel Brian Swain (Carla), Henry Reynolds, Jude Swain and Andrew Swain; sisters, Taylor Swain and Nickie Johnson; grandmothers, Gertrude Williams Swain and Linda Kaye Sweat; grandfather, Johnny Allen Jerrell; uncles, Art Counts and John Douglas Sweat (Tracy); aunts, Cindy Swain, Lisa Sweat Shurling (Durell) and Cayla Allyn Jerrell; first cousins, Tommy Canady (Vickie), Mark Canady, Jenalee Nicole Shurling, Jessica Shurling Branon (Hunter), Dorothy M. Sweat and John D. "Jake" Sweat Jr.; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held at Riggs Funeral Home on Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 5–7 p.m. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place and will limit the number of people in the building at any given time.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the Eldora Cemetery with Pastor Scott Howard officiating.
Pallbearers will be Corbett Brian Swain Jr., Stephen Edward Padgett Sr., George Cecil Lee Pearce, Shane Henry Pearce, Daniel Brian Swain, Henry Reynolds, Jude Swain and Andrew Swain.
Riggs Funeral Home, Guyton, was in charge of all arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2020
