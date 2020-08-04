1/1
Mr. John Edward Struchen
STATESBORO -- Mr. John Edward Struchen, 61, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by his family on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Mr. Struchen was born on February 17, 1959, to the late Edward Warren and Martha Matilda Phillips Struchen in Erie, Pa. He worked for Versatile Equipment of Claxton as a millwright for many years and loved riding motorcycles, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, DeeDee Stone; and one grandchild, Dallas Kirkland.
Survivors include his loving wife of four years, Gwendolyn Sue Struchen; four daughters, Tiffany Struchen (Tya) of Melbourne, Fla.; Christy Diehl (Bobby) of Melbourne, Fla.; Lacey Nessmith of Statesboro and Dakota Kirkland (Brian) of Blairsville, Ga.; like a brother, Danno Clisby of Melbourne, Fla.; two sisters, Renee Allgeo (Bill) of Cocoa, Fla.; and Linda Owens of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jackson Kirkland, Kathrine Grace Kirkland, Aubrey Alanis and Maverick Nessmith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 2–3 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will proceed at Northside Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral home will limit the number of guests at one time and ask that guests practice social distancing as well. Face masks are not mandatory, but are strongly recommended.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. John Edward Struchen.

Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
