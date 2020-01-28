Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1972 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following his graduation, Gary worked with the Local 474 in Savannah for 10 years and later returned to work on the family farm. Gary worked with Kitchen Craft in Brooklet for several years and later started Bulloch Cabinet, which he owned and operated it until his death.

Gary loved building and flying remote control airplanes and was a member of the AMA.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Brooks and Lonita "Pet" Quattlebaum Miller; a sister, Jane Brown; and a brother, Terry Miller.

Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Georgia Sydow Miller of Statesboro; and four nephews, Todd Rempe, Ward Rempe, Brian Rempe and Jason Brown; all of Statesboro. Several cousins also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church.

The graveside service and burial will follow at 11 a.m. in the church cemetery with Chaplain Nick Spletstoser officiating.

Pallbearers will be Brian Sydow, Freddy Daughtry, Justin Daughtry, Jason Daughtry, Frank Miller and Todd Rempe.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2020

