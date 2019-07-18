STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John Henry "Johnny" Williams, age 58, passed into rest Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late John Henry Williams Sr. and the late Mildred Lane Williams.
He attended the public schools of Albany, Georgia, and the High Hope Center of Statesboro, Ga.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Alberta Nichols.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Faye Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Williams will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Larry McMillian officiating.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, July 18, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 18 to July 25, 2019