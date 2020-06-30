John James Valeiko
ROCKY FORD – John James Valeiko, 77, passed away June 26, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Born October 2, 1942, in New York to the late Anthony and Helen Domansky Valeiko, he served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from the 165th Georgia Air National Guard, where he worked as an avionics technician and at the fire department.
He traveled the world extensively in the military and continued traveling after retirement.
He loved God, was a loving husband and father, loved talking, dancing and golf. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie M. Valeiko; children, Anissa (Clayton) Turner, Christina (Billy) Roberson and Richard Valeiko; stepchildren, Harvey Miller, James E. Miller, David E. Miller and Barbara Oglesby; brothers, Thomas and Edward Valeiko; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Paynes Chapel Methodist Church in Jenkins County.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel; (912) 754-6421.

Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
