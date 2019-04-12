STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John Lester Littles Jr., age 44, passed away suddenly at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
He was a native of Bulloch County, attended Southeast Bulloch High School and was a member of Scott's Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He was a former employee of Lowe's in Savannah.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda K. Littles, Statesboro; two daughters, Leslie Henry and Angie Pierce-Morris, both of Statesboro; three sons, James Henry and Antonio Tankersly, both of Statesboro; and Marcus White (Crystal), Ellabell, Ga.; his mother, Georgia Mae Johnson, Metter; two brothers, Wesley Littles, Nevils, Ga.; and Serron Johnson (Anzila) Statesboro; his maternal grandmother, Marion Johnson, Nevils; 10 grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
The funeral arrangements for Mr. White will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Historical Baptist Church with the Reverend Sarah Scott Prince, eulogist, and the Rev. Raphel Smith, presiding. Burial will be in Springhill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at noon and the family will receive family and friends on Friday evening from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 12, 2019
