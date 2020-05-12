SYLVANIA -- John Tom Parker, age 84, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Optim Medical Center-Screven in Sylvania. He was born in Screven County to the late Richardson Sealy Parker Jr. and Lillian Mills Parker Bunch.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the Rocky Ford Baptist Church and was a retired roofing contractor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, previous wife, Leila Brogdon Parker; daughter, Jennifer Parker; stepfather, Floyd B. Bunch.
Survivors: daughters and sons-in-law, Connie Parker and Charles Fitch of Millen, Ga.; Jeannie Parker and Mike Williams, Teresa Parker and Danny Lively and Deanna Parker and Daniel Womack, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters and brother-in-law, Kathleen "Kathy" B. Roland of Rocky Ford and Floy B. "Tibby" and Johnny West of Portal, Ga.; brother, James Franklin "Buck" Bunch Sr. of Rocky Ford; companion, Marie Griner of Sylvania; grandchildren, Garrett McDaniel, Chase Fitch (Cassandra Sikes), Kristopher Fitch, Matthew Williams, Marc Williams (Megan), Mickey Williams (Courtney), Jamey Lee (Allison), Kandice Lee (Robert Hatfield), Evan Lee, Katie Lee Scott (Reecie), Jonathan Womack (Sarah Hobbs), Gunner Womack, Alexa Womack and Jeff Lively (Keri); great-grandchildren, Camdyn Rhae Williams, Maebree Elizabeth Williams, Anniston Rose Hatfield, Lilly Kate Scott, Savanna Portlock, Ryleighann Portlock and Rachael Lively; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no public visitation was held.
The graveside service and burial will be held for family only on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Finch Cemetery (Jenkins County, GA) with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix and the Rev. Al Rahn officiating.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020
Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 12 to May 19, 2020.