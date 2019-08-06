STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. John Turner, age 45, died at Landmark Hospital in Savannah.
He recently moved to Statesboro as a resident of Eagle Health & Rehab. He was a former resident of Walterboro, S.C.
John has no known survivors.
The graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Steve Taylor officiating.
Anyone that would like to attend is welcomed.
Statesboro Herald, August 6, 2019
