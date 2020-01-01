Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-2331 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Screven County, Ga., to the late Henry and Amanda Crews Mock and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where she was a rural mail carrier for 40 years.

She was a member of McDonald Baptist Church and served as the church clerk for many years. She was also a member of the Retired Postal Workers, the founding member of the Wee Care Center in Sylvania, where she served as secretary and treasurer for many years, and was a bailiff with the Screven County Court System.

She enjoyed working with the public and loved spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neal "Bully" Oglesby; beloved daughter, Susan Amanda Oglesby; sister, Millie Mock Barnwell; two half-brothers, one half-sister.

Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, Joseph N. and Renee Oglesby of Sylvania, Ga.; grandchildren, Josh and Kim Oglesby and Tyler and Ashley Oglesby, all of Sylvania; great-grandchildren, Riley Oglesby, Cason Oglesby, Joshua Oglesby and Adaline Oglesby, all of Sylvania.

Visitation: Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.

Funeral service: Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Karen Zeigler and Dr. John Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Vince Thompson, Barney Bragg, Clint Oglesby, Keith Oglesby, Josh Oglesby, Tyler Oglesby, Mike Thompson and Brian Thompson.

Honorary pallbearers: Phillip Ayers, congregation of McDonald Baptist Church, Rhonda Cook, staff of Wee Care Center, board of directors of Wee Care Center, Steve and Sally Johnson, Neal and Amelia Thompson and family, Lynn and Sue Derriso.

In lieu of flowers, make memorials to McDonald Baptist Church, c/o Kay Strickland, 311 Avondale Drive, Sylvania, GA 30467; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.



Statesboro Herald, January 2, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at SYLVANIA, Ga. – Johnnie Mock Oglesby, age 91, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her residence under the care of her family, friends and Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was born in Screven County, Ga., to the late Henry and Amanda Crews Mock and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where she was a rural mail carrier for 40 years.She was a member of McDonald Baptist Church and served as the church clerk for many years. She was also a member of the Retired Postal Workers, the founding member of the Wee Care Center in Sylvania, where she served as secretary and treasurer for many years, and was a bailiff with the Screven County Court System.She enjoyed working with the public and loved spending time with her family.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neal "Bully" Oglesby; beloved daughter, Susan Amanda Oglesby; sister, Millie Mock Barnwell; two half-brothers, one half-sister.Survivors: son and daughter-in-law, Joseph N. and Renee Oglesby of Sylvania, Ga.; grandchildren, Josh and Kim Oglesby and Tyler and Ashley Oglesby, all of Sylvania; great-grandchildren, Riley Oglesby, Cason Oglesby, Joshua Oglesby and Adaline Oglesby, all of Sylvania.Visitation: Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.Funeral service: Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Karen Zeigler and Dr. John Parker officiating. Burial will follow in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.Pallbearers: Vince Thompson, Barney Bragg, Clint Oglesby, Keith Oglesby, Josh Oglesby, Tyler Oglesby, Mike Thompson and Brian Thompson.Honorary pallbearers: Phillip Ayers, congregation of McDonald Baptist Church, Rhonda Cook, staff of Wee Care Center, board of directors of Wee Care Center, Steve and Sally Johnson, Neal and Amelia Thompson and family, Lynn and Sue Derriso.In lieu of flowers, make memorials to McDonald Baptist Church, c/o Kay Strickland, 311 Avondale Drive, Sylvania, GA 30467; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 2, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close