Mr. Johnnie "Pat" Span
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Johnnie Span passed into rest Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Hamp and Mildred Moore Span.
At an early age, he was baptized at the Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He later became a member of the Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
In the year of 1953, he moved to Florida and received his formal education in the public school system of Broward County, Florida.
In 1964, he relocated to Statesboro, Georgia, where he began work with his uncle, John L. Moore, and learned all his trades and skills. He was a self-employed contractor.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Lee Span.
He leaves his memories to be cherished by: his children, Kevin Span (Dasha) and Katasha Span (Lawrence), both of Statesboro, Ga.; Patrick (Shekena) Waters, Jacksonville, Fla.; Jaylin Span and Josiah Span, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Gloria Greene, Statesboro, Ga.; Geraldine (Ben) McBride, Douglasville, Ga.; and Carla Span, Boynton Beach, Fla.; brothers, Willie Span, Unadilla, Ga.; and Wesley Span, Miramar, Fla.; 13 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A public walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the pastor, the Rev. Raphele Smith, officiating.
Per CDC requirements, the family will be observing social distancing and masks are requested.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
