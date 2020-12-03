1/1
Johnny Beamon Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Beamon Johnson, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, Nov. 28.
Johnny was a member of Utica Baptist Church and a Gideon. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-1972. He graduated from Clemson University in 1981 with a degree in elementary education and retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2007.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Hunnicutt Johnson, of the home; a son, Jed Johnson (Elizabeth) of Charlotte, N.C.; a daughter, Laura Johnson of Alexandria, Va.; a grandson, Miller Johnson of Charlotte; and a brother, Dudley Johnson (Kris) of Milledgeville, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. and Mary Meadows Johnson; a brother, Mark Aaron Johnson; and a grandson, Beckett Hayes Johnson.
A memorial service will be planned in Seneca for the spring or summer of 2021. Burial will be in Lower Lotts Creek Cemetery, Register, Ga., Saturday, Dec. 5.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 8133, Seneca, SC, 29678; or Marvin's Kids, Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 616 Quincy Road, Seneca, SC 29678.

Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved