Johnny L. Crosby, of Brooklet, age 74, passed away peacefully at his home on April 10, 2019.
He was born on March 5, 1945 to the late Charlie L Crosby Sr. and the late Ruby Pearl Futch Crosby.
The native of Bulloch County was a devoted member of Harville Baptist Church.
Johnny retired from the U.S. Marine Corp., and served in the Georgia Air National Guard with multiple tours in Vietnam and Desert Storm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Charlie L Crosby Jr., Susie Parrish, Ethel Schearback, James Crosby, Lillie Mae White, Katie Collins, Morgan Crosby, Mary Oxner and Albert Crosby.
Survivors include his wife Anita; daughter Nawanna (Timmy) Gay; sons, Paul ( the late Gloria) Crosby; William ( Emily) Crosby; grandchildren, Matthew Gay ,Amber Gay, Katie and Victoria Crosby; great grandchildren, Alyssa and McKinnley Crosby; brother, Lester ( Gloria) Crosby; sisters, Nancy Strickland and Lavon Williams; Goddaughter, Ciara Whitfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday April 14, 2019 3pm.at Harville Baptist Church with Rev.Patrick McElveen officiating. Burial to follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the hour of the service.
Honorable pallbearers will be all nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Harville Baptist Church Cemetery
Fund , 90 Harville Church Rd. Brooklet, GA. 30415 or to Ogeechee Area Hospice
200 Donehoo St. Statesboro, GA. 30458
Wood Funeral Home of Metter is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 13, 2019
Wood Funeral Home
800 West Broad Street
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2084
