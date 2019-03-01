Mr. Johnny Maurice Tremble, age 62, passed at his residence on Friday morning, February 22nd.
|
He was a Bulloch County native and a 1975 graduate of Statesboro High School. He was a member of the Original First African Baptist Church of Statesboro, Ga.
He is survived by his loving children, Mr. Maurice (Gena) Butler of Hawaii and Jarrod Lewis of Woodbridge, Va.; his loving sisters, Mrs. Joan L. (Earl) Smith of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Frances Malry of Washington, D.C.; Mrs. Debbie (Michael) Coney of Willamstown, N.J.; and Mrs. Monica (Vince) Saunders of Clayton, N.J.; his loving brothers, Mr. Greg (Debbie) Riggs and Mr. Steven Riggs, both of New Jersey; Mr. Darren (Nicole) Malry and Mr. James Malry, both of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren, his loving aunts, Mrs. Patricia (David) Gilchrist of Augusta, Ga.; Mrs. Cheryl (Dr. Hank) Smith of Greensboro, N.C., Mrs. Vern Tremble of Miami, Fla.; and Ms. Leomia Tremble of Savannah, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Johnny Maurice Tremble will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Original F.A.B. Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Bennie Brinson presiding/pastor and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held in the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, 760 Magnolia Church Road, Statesboro, GA.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2019
