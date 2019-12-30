Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny "Jay" Ward. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary

Brooklet, Ga. - Johnny "Jay" Ward, age 93, died Thursday December 26, 2019 at his residence after a long illness. The Bulloch County native was a member of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division and retired after 32 years with Union Camp Paper Mill. Johnny was a Deacon at Morning Side Baptist Church and later became a member of Brooklet First Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Ogeechee Masonic Lodge #213. Johnny loved to be outdoors gardening and fishing in the Ogeechee River.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Gerald and Stephanie Ward of Brooklet; one daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Tom Howe of Savannah; seven grandchildren, Terry Ward, Meagan Fernandez, Cory Ward, Kyndal and Jamie Mixon, Kyle Howe, Michelle Howe and Rocco Howe-Esquivel; one great-granddaughter, Hailey and one great-grandson, Riley Mixon; one sister, Betty "Frankie" Waine; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday December 27, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Rev. Bob Crosby officiating.

Burial will follow in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

