Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Johnny Willard Collins. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



Johnny was a member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church but had attended Connection Church.

He was a member of the "Breakfast Club ".

Johnny loved projects and always had something to keep him busy; especially his time spent enjoying anything outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Collins and Ruby Blackburn Collins; two brothers, Williard Collins, Jr. and Jerry Collins and a sister, Patricia Collins Scott.

Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Lora Herrington Collins of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Matt Hutcheson of Statesboro; a son, Tyler Collins of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Emory and Everly Hutcheson; a sister, Judy Parrot of Jacksonville, FL and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Anna Herrington of Sylvania. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 4:00m until 7:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00am in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Fennell officiating.

Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chris Collins, Landon Collins, Corey Owens, Vinnie Lynn, Bryson Herrington and Keith Collins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Breakfast Club and Edgar Deal.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Johnny Willard Collins, age 68, died Saturday May 4, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The Statesboro native attended Statesboro High School and the University of Maryland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army . Following his military service, Johnny returned home to Bulloch County where he owned and operated Collins Mobile Home Movers, Collins Earthworks and Oak Hill Mobile Home Park until his retirement.Johnny was a member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church but had attended Connection Church.He was a member of the "Breakfast Club ".Johnny loved projects and always had something to keep him busy; especially his time spent enjoying anything outdoors.He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Collins and Ruby Blackburn Collins; two brothers, Williard Collins, Jr. and Jerry Collins and a sister, Patricia Collins Scott.Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Lora Herrington Collins of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Matt Hutcheson of Statesboro; a son, Tyler Collins of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Emory and Everly Hutcheson; a sister, Judy Parrot of Jacksonville, FL and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Anna Herrington of Sylvania. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 4:00m until 7:00pm at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00am in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Fennell officiating.Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Chris Collins, Landon Collins, Corey Owens, Vinnie Lynn, Bryson Herrington and Keith Collins.Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Breakfast Club and Edgar Deal.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from May 6 to May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close