STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jolene Bolton Petty, age 63, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
The Iowa native had lived most of her life in Statesboro. Jolene was a nursing assistant at Heritage Inn for over 30 years. She loved playing computer games. Her grandsons were the loves of her life.
Jolene is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Bolton; and sister, Jackie Bolton.
Surviving are her husband, Herman Petty; a son, Johnny Heath; a daughter, Jennifer Hardin (William), all of Statesboro; her mother, Norma Shadle; and stepmother, Joan Bolton; two grandsons, Jay Lee Heath and Dillion Spencer Dyches; brothers, William Wiese, Delmar Bolton, Duane Wiese, Norman Bolton, Jonathan Bolton, Rex Bolton and Darold Swanson; sisters, Leafia Revell, Leona Murphy, Carmel Hope, Ellen Woods and Linda Snelgrove; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Elder Jake Futch officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019, at Deal Funeral Directors.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2019
